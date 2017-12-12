Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 12/12/2017 / 12:56 UTC+8 *[Press Release]* *MAN YUE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED* *??????????* (Stock code:00894) *Man Yue Technology **Win**s "**The Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Innovative Technology Achievement Award - Innovative Technology"* [12 December 2017 - Hong Kong] *Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited* ("Man Yue Technology" or the "Group") (stock code: 00894), one of the key global suppliers of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors ("E-Caps") and Conductive Polymer Aluminium Solid Capacitors ("Polymer Caps"), is pleased to announce that the Group was presented the "The Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Innovative Technology Achievement Award - Innovative Technology" by The Hong Kong Federation of Innovative Technologies and Manufacturing Industries ("FITMI"), in recognition of its unswerving dedication in research and development ("R&D") of state-of-art technologies in energy-saving and storage solutions. FITMI is committed to promoting the development of innovative technology, as well as production upgrade and automation. In 2011, FITMI established the first Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Achievement Award to showcase its acknowledgement to corporates' endeavours and accomplishment in the R&D. With the full support from the Hong Kong Government, academia, investors, industry's associations and the high profile industry leaders, the award is being perceived highly credible. *Mr. Chan Yu Ching Eugene, Managing Director of Man Yue Technology* said, "We are honoured that our decade-long effort in R&D and production gained recognition from FITMI. Since 2004, Man Yue Technology has long been committed in the R&D of energy-saving and storage solutions, including Electric Double Layer Capacitors ("EDLC"), EDLC Modules, Powerfilm Capacitors and Multi-layer Polymer Capacitors ("MLPC"). These solutions effectively save energy and lower the carbon emission for engine-operated machines. In particular, EDLC is a new energy storage and multi-functional device which significantly reduces the electricity consumption of various applications by instantly recycling and storing residual energy as a backup power supply, and nowadays, it is widely applicable in over 40 different areas. In April 2016, EDLC successfully obtained ISO/TS 16949:2009 certificate from the international certification company, BSI Management System. Receiving the award from FITMI again demonstrates the Group's strong ability and strength in the R&D of innovative technology. Looking forward, we will pursue our commitment in R&D, continue to develop environmental friendly energy storage products, and build a better and greener world. _- ENDS -_ *About Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited* Man Yue Technology was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1997. The Group's core business is the manufacturing and sale of high technology electronic components, including E-Caps, Polymer Caps, EDLC, EDLC Modules, MLPC, Power Film Capacitors and other innovative electronic components. As a key manufacturer of E-Caps and Polymer Caps, the Group's renowned SAMXON(R) and X-CON(R) brands are respected for their advanced technology and superior quality. The Group operates state-of-the-art E-Caps manufacturing facilities in Dongguan, Wuxi and Jiangxi of Mainland China. The Group has distribution offices in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Taiwan. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of *Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited*. For enquiries, please contact: *DLK Advisory **????* Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=AWCCRDGBNL [1] Document title: Man Yue Technology Wins 'The Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Innovative Technology Achievement Award - Innovative Technology' 12/12/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cfc575b9fa15579643eb520c37eb5477&application_id=637921&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

