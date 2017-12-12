

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire ANZ's life insurance businesses, OnePath Life, in Australia for A$2.85 billion or $2.14 billion.



The transaction price comprises A$1 billion of upfront reinsurance commissions, expected to be paid subject to regulatory approval in May 2018 with the remaining balance paid on completion.



Both parties expect the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, to be completed by the end of 2018.



As part of the transaction, Zurich will enter into a 20-year distribution agreement with ANZ in Australia to distribute life insurance products through bank channels. Under this agreement, Zurich will have access to ANZ's 6 million customers which are served through the bank's more than 680 branches and over 2,300 ATMs, as well as digital distribution channels.



Zurich will have an approximately 19 percent share of the Australian retail life insurance market, positioning it as the market's largest retail life insurer.



The acquisition is earnings accretive from day one, and will increase return on equity, cash remittance targets and shareholder returns. The acquisition is expected to contribute to Zurich's profitability from day one, generating strong cash flows which will support future dividend growth.



In view of earnings benefits, Zurich expects to raise its current BOPAT ROE target by 50 basis points by 2019. The transaction is also expected to increase the level of overall cash remittances over the 2017-2019 planning period by A$300 million or $225 million.



