

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported that the results from a post hoc subgroup analysis of the Phase II SUSTAIN study showed that crizanlizumab, an investigational humanized anti-P-selectin monoclonal antibody, delayed the time to first sickle cell pain crisis in patients vs. placebo in key subgroups of adult patients with sickle cell disease. The company said these findings were consistent regardless of the severity of disease, genotype, or the use of background therapy.



Novartis said the data will help support discussions with regulatory agencies, with filing anticipated in the U.S. by the end of 2018.



