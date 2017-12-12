

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported that the U.S. FDA has approved Admelog, the first follow-on insulin lispro to help people living with diabetes manage blood sugar levels at mealtime. Admelog is a rapid-acting insulin similar to Humalog, another insulin lispro 100 Units/mL, currently approved in the U.S. Admelog will be available in both vials and the SoloStar pen.



Admelog was granted marketing authorization as a biosimilar, under the name, Insulin lispro Sanofi, by the European Commission in July 2017.



