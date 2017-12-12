

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA) said it is no longer pursuing an acquisition of several key media and entertainment assets from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, reports said, citing a statement. The company noted that it never got level of engagement from Fox to make definitive offer.



With this, 21st Century Fox is in position to finalize a deal with Walt Disney Co.



Comcast reportedly had approached 21st Century Fox about assets that included its international properties, movie and television studios, and some U.S. cable networks.



Comcast said in a statement to various news organizations, 'When a set of assets like 21st Century Fox's becomes available, it's our responsibility to evaluate if there's a strategic fit that could benefit our company and our shareholders. That's what we tried to do and we are no longer engaged in the review of those assets. We never got the level of engagement needed to make a definitive offer.'



