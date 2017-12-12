Satuit Technologies, Inc., a global leader in software solutions for the professional investment market, is pleased to announce that Climate Fund Managers has selected SatuitCRM as their Client Relationship Management (CRM) platform.

Climate Fund Managers (CFM) is a blended finance manager based in the Netherlands and has a rapidly growing portfolio of investors. Recent growth drove the need for a more streamlined approach to fund raising, client management and deal flow management. In moving to their first dedicated CRM system, CFM was looking for a product that was intuitively designed and easy for its staff to use. Also important in their choice was the ability of SatuitCRM to simplify workflow and data entry.

Georges Beukering, Director, Capital Raising Business Development, appreciated the high level of professionalism shown by Satuit throughout the selection process. "Satuit's staff understood our business model, showed a genuine interest in us, and took the time to listen and ask the right questions about our needs."

"We are very excited to be working with the CFM team and look forward to showing them how to maximize their investment in SatuitCRM to support their fund-raising and deal flow," said CEO Karen Maguire.

ABOUT CLIMATE FUND MANAGERS

Climate Fund Managers is a leading boutique fund manager dedicated to securing a sustainable future through impactful investing. By structuring cutting edge financing facilities around core areas of climate change mitigation, including: Renewable Energy, Water, Landscapes, Oceans and Sustainable Cities, they strive to deliver long-term returns to investors while promoting positive change to the environment. CFM is jointly owned by the Development Bank of the Netherlands, FMO, and the South African infrastructure investment business, Phoenix InfraWorks. For additional information, visit http://www.climatefundmanagers.com/nl/.

ABOUT SATUIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Satuit Technologies, Inc. is the premier provider of Cloud-Based and On-Premise CRM, reporting and portal software solutions for the asset management, hedge fund, wealth management, private equity, and real estate markets. Satuit has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, and serves clients in more than thirty-five countries. Satuit Technologies is certified as a women's business enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For additional information, visit www.satuit.com.

