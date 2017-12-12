Fraport Traffic Figures - November 2017: Positive Trend Continues

Fraport's FRA home-base and Group airports report traffic growth
FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/emk-rap - In November 2017, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served more than five million passengers, achieving an increase of 21.1 percent year-on-year. However, November 2016 was characterized by a large number of strike-related flight cancellations. Adjusting for this effect, FRA still recorded noticeable passenger growth of 11.8 percent, attributable to the significant expansion of airline flight offerings for the winter schedule 2017/18.
FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) increased by 4.9 percent year-on-year to 200,827 metric tons. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also climbed by 12.7 percent to about 2.5million metric tons. Aircraft movements rose by 16.6 percent to 39,124 takeoffs and landings. Taking into account the number of strike-related flight cancellations in November 2016, aircraft movements in the reporting month saw an underlying increase of 8.2 percent.
Across the Group, Fraport's international portfolio of airports also performed well. Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) welcomed 121,520 passengers, a 22.6 percent jump year-on-year. Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) posted a 9.5 percent traffic increase to about 1.7 million passengers. The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast served a total of 73,220 passengers in November 2017. Due to BOJ's closure for runway renovations in November and December 2016, a year-on-year comparison for Twin Star can not be provided.
The 14 Greek regional airports overall grew slightly by 1.2 percent to 653,391 passengers in November 2017. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served 959,182 passengers, advancing by 10.1 percent year-on-year. Germany's Hanover Airport (HAJ) closed the reporting month with a gain of 13.6 percent to 398,850 passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, reported a rise of 14.4 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) saw traffic increase by 14.2 percent to 3.4 million passengers.
Fraport Traffic Figures
November 2017
Fraport Group Airports1
November 2017
Year to Date (YTD) 2017
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
Î" %
Month
Î" %
Month
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
5,007,817
21.1
197,615
5.0
39,124
16.6
59,930,969
6.0
2,017,833
4.7
440,365
2.7
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
121,520
22.6
1,052
13.2
2,680
13.8
1,573,038
20.1
11,206
19.0
32,010
5.8
LIM
Lima
Peru2
70.01
1,699,930
9.5
26,843
-4.7
15,678
7.5
18,828,256
9.1
255,907
-0.7
170,214
5.2
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
73,220
> 100.0
684
-61.5
832
57.3
4,875,466
7.6
13,550
5.9
36,530
3.9
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
10,093
> 100.0
665
> 100.0
160
> 100.0
2,970,473
3.2
13,330
22.6
21,273
1.9
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
63,127
89.7
19
-98.9
672
27.0
1,904,993
15.2
221
-88.5
15,257
6.8
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
653,391
1.2
n.a.
n.a.
6,547
2.7
26,914,102
10.6
n.a.
n.a.
219,366
11.3
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
468,733
-3.2
n.a.
n.a.
4,300
-0.8
15,025,593
9.8
n.a.
n.a.
118,779
10.9
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
25,508
32.4
n.a.
n.a.
466
86.4
2,900,361
5.2
n.a.
n.a.
21,913
6.7
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
51,548
-33.4
n.a.
n.a.
399
-31.2
3,000,207
3.7
n.a.
n.a.
19,057
1.7
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
2,598
7.0
n.a.
n.a.
87
24.3
626,680
15.1
n.a.
n.a.
5,777
19.4
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
7,922
41.6
n.a.
n.a.
182
59.6
305,949
13.3
n.a.
n.a.
3,443
15.0
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
318
43.9
n.a.
n.a.
72
16.1
569,354
18.1
n.a.
n.a.
5,197
17.1
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
377,921
0.6
n.a.
n.a.
2,971
-5.3
5,966,340
12.0
n.a.
n.a.
51,121
13.3
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
2,918
-9.8
n.a.
n.a.
123
0.8
1,656,702
17.0
n.a.
n.a.
12,271
17.3
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
184,658
14.4
n.a.
n.a.
2,247
10.1
11,888,509
11.6
n.a.
n.a.
100,587
11.7
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
3,233
-74.7
n.a.
n.a.
64
-60.0
1,202,335
19.5
n.a.
n.a.
15,663
33.1
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
1,036
65.5
n.a.
n.a.
44
83.3
423,182
4.9
n.a.
n.a.
4,222
11.3
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
48,953
28.8
n.a.
n.a.
438
30.4
1,907,002
13.8
n.a.
n.a.
16,584
20.3
KGS
Kos
Grecce
73.40
21,985
77.0
n.a.
n.a.
358
42.1
2,303,815
20.6
n.a.
n.a.
16,998
14.7
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
23,761
3.9
n.a.
n.a.
356
5.3
415,493
5.3
n.a.
n.a.
5,296
-2.3
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
75,381
15.9
n.a.
n.a.
749
10.5
5,236,514
6.6
n.a.
n.a.
36,403
2.4
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
10,309
6.3
n.a.
n.a.
238
-5.6
400,168
13.7
n.a.
n.a.
5,421
10.7
At equity consolidated airports2
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
959,182
10.1
n.a.
n.a.
7,046
8.7
25,592,828
39.4
n.a.
n.a.
151,311
26.4
HAJ
Hanover
Germany
30.00
398,850
13.6
1,870
8.5
5,466
3.6
5,534,324
8.6
15,014
-12.4
70,804
-0.2
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,089,829
14.4
n.a.
n.a.
11,162
3.1
15,043,479
22.5
n.a.
n.a.
141,002
15.6
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,420,258
14.2
23,549
6.3
26,094
9.2
38,319,097
12.8
235,577
12.1
292,132
10.0
Frankfurt Airport3
November 2017
Month
Î" %
YTD 2017
Î" %
Passengers
5,008,105
21.1
59,935,267
6.0
Cargo (freight & mail)
200,827
4.9
2,048,784
4.3
Aircraft movements
39,124
16.6
440,365
2.7
MTOW (in metric tons)4
2,453,231
12.7
27,781,807
1.2
PAX/PAX-flight5
138.2
2.7
145.7
3.1
Seat load factor (%)
76.4
79.6
Punctuality rate (%)
80.6
74.7
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
Î" %6
PAX share
Î" %6
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
63.6
27.0
62.8
6.7
Germany
13.1
26.2
11.3
4.8
Europe (excl. Germany)
50.5
27.2
51.4
7.1
Western Europe
42.1
26.8
42.9
7.1
Eastern Europe
8.4
29.3
8.5
6.9
Intercontinental
36.4
12.1
37.2
5.0
Africa
4.6
22.2
4.2
17.0
Middle East
5.8
10.5
5.5
4.5
North America
11.1
10.1
13.1
3.7
Central & South America
3.9
8.9
3.5
-0.1
Far East
11.0
12.2
10.9
4.5
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions:
1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 According to Fraport definition: Passengers: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; 7 HCAA Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (1. -10.4.) & Fraport Regional Airports of Greece (11. - 30.04.); * Freight and mail