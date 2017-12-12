Fraport Traffic Figures - November 2017: Positive Trend Continues

Fraport's FRA home-base and Group airports report traffic growth

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/emk-rap - In November 2017, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served more than five million passengers, achieving an increase of 21.1 percent year-on-year. However, November 2016 was characterized by a large number of strike-related flight cancellations. Adjusting for this effect, FRA still recorded noticeable passenger growth of 11.8 percent, attributable to the significant expansion of airline flight offerings for the winter schedule 2017/18.

FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) increased by 4.9 percent year-on-year to 200,827 metric tons. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also climbed by 12.7 percent to about 2.5million metric tons. Aircraft movements rose by 16.6 percent to 39,124 takeoffs and landings. Taking into account the number of strike-related flight cancellations in November 2016, aircraft movements in the reporting month saw an underlying increase of 8.2 percent.

Across the Group, Fraport's international portfolio of airports also performed well. Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) welcomed 121,520 passengers, a 22.6 percent jump year-on-year. Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) posted a 9.5 percent traffic increase to about 1.7 million passengers. The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast served a total of 73,220 passengers in November 2017. Due to BOJ's closure for runway renovations in November and December 2016, a year-on-year comparison for Twin Star can not be provided.

The 14 Greek regional airports overall grew slightly by 1.2 percent to 653,391 passengers in November 2017. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served 959,182 passengers, advancing by 10.1 percent year-on-year. Germany's Hanover Airport (HAJ) closed the reporting month with a gain of 13.6 percent to 398,850 passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, reported a rise of 14.4 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) saw traffic increase by 14.2 percent to 3.4 million passengers.

Fraport Traffic Figures































November 2017























































































Fraport Group Airports1

November 2017







Year to Date (YTD) 2017















Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Î" % Month Î" % Month Î" % YTD Î" % YTD Î" % YTD Î" % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 5,007,817 21.1 197,615 5.0 39,124 16.6 59,930,969 6.0 2,017,833 4.7 440,365 2.7 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 121,520 22.6 1,052 13.2 2,680 13.8 1,573,038 20.1 11,206 19.0 32,010 5.8 LIM Lima Peru2 70.01 1,699,930 9.5 26,843 -4.7 15,678 7.5 18,828,256 9.1 255,907 -0.7 170,214 5.2 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 73,220 > 100.0 684 -61.5 832 57.3 4,875,466 7.6 13,550 5.9 36,530 3.9 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 10,093 > 100.0 665 > 100.0 160 > 100.0 2,970,473 3.2 13,330 22.6 21,273 1.9 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 63,127 89.7 19 -98.9 672 27.0 1,904,993 15.2 221 -88.5 15,257 6.8 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 653,391 1.2 n.a. n.a. 6,547 2.7 26,914,102 10.6 n.a. n.a. 219,366 11.3 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 468,733 -3.2 n.a. n.a. 4,300 -0.8 15,025,593 9.8 n.a. n.a. 118,779 10.9 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 25,508 32.4 n.a. n.a. 466 86.4 2,900,361 5.2 n.a. n.a. 21,913 6.7 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 51,548 -33.4 n.a. n.a. 399 -31.2 3,000,207 3.7 n.a. n.a. 19,057 1.7 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 2,598 7.0 n.a. n.a. 87 24.3 626,680 15.1 n.a. n.a. 5,777 19.4 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 7,922 41.6 n.a. n.a. 182 59.6 305,949 13.3 n.a. n.a. 3,443 15.0 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 318 43.9 n.a. n.a. 72 16.1 569,354 18.1 n.a. n.a. 5,197 17.1 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 377,921 0.6 n.a. n.a. 2,971 -5.3 5,966,340 12.0 n.a. n.a. 51,121 13.3 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 2,918 -9.8 n.a. n.a. 123 0.8 1,656,702 17.0 n.a. n.a. 12,271 17.3 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 184,658 14.4 n.a. n.a. 2,247 10.1 11,888,509 11.6 n.a. n.a. 100,587 11.7 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 3,233 -74.7 n.a. n.a. 64 -60.0 1,202,335 19.5 n.a. n.a. 15,663 33.1 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 1,036 65.5 n.a. n.a. 44 83.3 423,182 4.9 n.a. n.a. 4,222 11.3 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 48,953 28.8 n.a. n.a. 438 30.4 1,907,002 13.8 n.a. n.a. 16,584 20.3 KGS Kos Grecce 73.40 21,985 77.0 n.a. n.a. 358 42.1 2,303,815 20.6 n.a. n.a. 16,998 14.7 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 23,761 3.9 n.a. n.a. 356 5.3 415,493 5.3 n.a. n.a. 5,296 -2.3 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 75,381 15.9 n.a. n.a. 749 10.5 5,236,514 6.6 n.a. n.a. 36,403 2.4 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 10,309 6.3 n.a. n.a. 238 -5.6 400,168 13.7 n.a. n.a. 5,421 10.7









































At equity consolidated airports2

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 959,182 10.1 n.a. n.a. 7,046 8.7 25,592,828 39.4 n.a. n.a. 151,311 26.4 HAJ Hanover Germany 30.00 398,850 13.6 1,870 8.5 5,466 3.6 5,534,324 8.6 15,014 -12.4 70,804 -0.2 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,089,829 14.4 n.a. n.a. 11,162 3.1 15,043,479 22.5 n.a. n.a. 141,002 15.6 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,420,258 14.2 23,549 6.3 26,094 9.2 38,319,097 12.8 235,577 12.1 292,132 10.0

Frankfurt Airport3





















November 2017 Month Î" % YTD 2017 Î" % Passengers 5,008,105 21.1 59,935,267 6.0 Cargo (freight & mail) 200,827 4.9 2,048,784 4.3 Aircraft movements 39,124 16.6 440,365 2.7 MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,453,231 12.7 27,781,807 1.2 PAX/PAX-flight5 138.2 2.7 145.7 3.1 Seat load factor (%) 76.4

79.6

Punctuality rate (%) 80.6

74.7





















Frankfurt Airport PAX share Î" %6 PAX share Î" %6 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 63.6 27.0 62.8 6.7 Germany 13.1 26.2 11.3 4.8 Europe (excl. Germany) 50.5 27.2 51.4 7.1 Western Europe 42.1 26.8 42.9 7.1 Eastern Europe 8.4 29.3 8.5 6.9 Intercontinental 36.4 12.1 37.2 5.0 Africa 4.6 22.2 4.2 17.0 Middle East 5.8 10.5 5.5 4.5 North America 11.1 10.1 13.1 3.7 Central & South America 3.9 8.9 3.5 -0.1 Far East 11.0 12.2 10.9 4.5 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.





















Definitions:

1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 According to Fraport definition: Passengers: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; 7 HCAA Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (1. -10.4.) & Fraport Regional Airports of Greece (11. - 30.04.); * Freight and mail