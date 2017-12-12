sprite-preloader
12.12.2017 | 07:01
PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - November 2017: Positive Trend Continues

Fraport's FRA home-base and Group airports report traffic growth

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/emk-rap - In November 2017, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served more than five million passengers, achieving an increase of 21.1 percent year-on-year. However, November 2016 was characterized by a large number of strike-related flight cancellations. Adjusting for this effect, FRA still recorded noticeable passenger growth of 11.8 percent, attributable to the significant expansion of airline flight offerings for the winter schedule 2017/18.

FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) increased by 4.9 percent year-on-year to 200,827 metric tons. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also climbed by 12.7 percent to about 2.5million metric tons. Aircraft movements rose by 16.6 percent to 39,124 takeoffs and landings. Taking into account the number of strike-related flight cancellations in November 2016, aircraft movements in the reporting month saw an underlying increase of 8.2 percent.

Across the Group, Fraport's international portfolio of airports also performed well. Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) welcomed 121,520 passengers, a 22.6 percent jump year-on-year. Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) posted a 9.5 percent traffic increase to about 1.7 million passengers. The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast served a total of 73,220 passengers in November 2017. Due to BOJ's closure for runway renovations in November and December 2016, a year-on-year comparison for Twin Star can not be provided.

The 14 Greek regional airports overall grew slightly by 1.2 percent to 653,391 passengers in November 2017. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served 959,182 passengers, advancing by 10.1 percent year-on-year. Germany's Hanover Airport (HAJ) closed the reporting month with a gain of 13.6 percent to 398,850 passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, reported a rise of 14.4 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) saw traffic increase by 14.2 percent to 3.4 million passengers.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our press team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

Fraport AG


Torben Beckmann

Telephone: +49 69 690-70553

Corporate Communications

E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de

Press Office

internet: www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures

















November 2017













































Fraport Group Airports1


November 2017





Year to Date (YTD) 2017









Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Î" %

Month

Î" %

Month

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

5,007,817

21.1

197,615

5.0

39,124

16.6

59,930,969

6.0

2,017,833

4.7

440,365

2.7

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

121,520

22.6

1,052

13.2

2,680

13.8

1,573,038

20.1

11,206

19.0

32,010

5.8

LIM

Lima

Peru2

70.01

1,699,930

9.5

26,843

-4.7

15,678

7.5

18,828,256

9.1

255,907

-0.7

170,214

5.2

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

73,220

> 100.0

684

-61.5

832

57.3

4,875,466

7.6

13,550

5.9

36,530

3.9

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

10,093

> 100.0

665

> 100.0

160

> 100.0

2,970,473

3.2

13,330

22.6

21,273

1.9

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

63,127

89.7

19

-98.9

672

27.0

1,904,993

15.2

221

-88.5

15,257

6.8

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

653,391

1.2

n.a.

n.a.

6,547

2.7

26,914,102

10.6

n.a.

n.a.

219,366

11.3

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

468,733

-3.2

n.a.

n.a.

4,300

-0.8

15,025,593

9.8

n.a.

n.a.

118,779

10.9

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

25,508

32.4

n.a.

n.a.

466

86.4

2,900,361

5.2

n.a.

n.a.

21,913

6.7

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

51,548

-33.4

n.a.

n.a.

399

-31.2

3,000,207

3.7

n.a.

n.a.

19,057

1.7

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

2,598

7.0

n.a.

n.a.

87

24.3

626,680

15.1

n.a.

n.a.

5,777

19.4

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

7,922

41.6

n.a.

n.a.

182

59.6

305,949

13.3

n.a.

n.a.

3,443

15.0

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

318

43.9

n.a.

n.a.

72

16.1

569,354

18.1

n.a.

n.a.

5,197

17.1

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

377,921

0.6

n.a.

n.a.

2,971

-5.3

5,966,340

12.0

n.a.

n.a.

51,121

13.3

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

2,918

-9.8

n.a.

n.a.

123

0.8

1,656,702

17.0

n.a.

n.a.

12,271

17.3

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

184,658

14.4

n.a.

n.a.

2,247

10.1

11,888,509

11.6

n.a.

n.a.

100,587

11.7

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

3,233

-74.7

n.a.

n.a.

64

-60.0

1,202,335

19.5

n.a.

n.a.

15,663

33.1

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

1,036

65.5

n.a.

n.a.

44

83.3

423,182

4.9

n.a.

n.a.

4,222

11.3

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

48,953

28.8

n.a.

n.a.

438

30.4

1,907,002

13.8

n.a.

n.a.

16,584

20.3

KGS

Kos

Grecce

73.40

21,985

77.0

n.a.

n.a.

358

42.1

2,303,815

20.6

n.a.

n.a.

16,998

14.7

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

23,761

3.9

n.a.

n.a.

356

5.3

415,493

5.3

n.a.

n.a.

5,296

-2.3

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

75,381

15.9

n.a.

n.a.

749

10.5

5,236,514

6.6

n.a.

n.a.

36,403

2.4

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

10,309

6.3

n.a.

n.a.

238

-5.6

400,168

13.7

n.a.

n.a.

5,421

10.7






















At equity consolidated airports2














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

959,182

10.1

n.a.

n.a.

7,046

8.7

25,592,828

39.4

n.a.

n.a.

151,311

26.4

HAJ

Hanover

Germany

30.00

398,850

13.6

1,870

8.5

5,466

3.6

5,534,324

8.6

15,014

-12.4

70,804

-0.2

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,089,829

14.4

n.a.

n.a.

11,162

3.1

15,043,479

22.5

n.a.

n.a.

141,002

15.6

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,420,258

14.2

23,549

6.3

26,094

9.2

38,319,097

12.8

235,577

12.1

292,132

10.0

Frankfurt Airport3












November 2017

Month

Î" %

YTD 2017

Î" %

Passengers

5,008,105

21.1

59,935,267

6.0

Cargo (freight & mail)

200,827

4.9

2,048,784

4.3

Aircraft movements

39,124

16.6

440,365

2.7

MTOW (in metric tons)4

2,453,231

12.7

27,781,807

1.2

PAX/PAX-flight5

138.2

2.7

145.7

3.1

Seat load factor (%)

76.4


79.6


Punctuality rate (%)

80.6


74.7












Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Î" %6

PAX share

Î" %6

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

63.6

27.0

62.8

6.7

Germany

13.1

26.2

11.3

4.8

Europe (excl. Germany)

50.5

27.2

51.4

7.1

Western Europe

42.1

26.8

42.9

7.1

Eastern Europe

8.4

29.3

8.5

6.9

Intercontinental

36.4

12.1

37.2

5.0

Africa

4.6

22.2

4.2

17.0

Middle East

5.8

10.5

5.5

4.5

North America

11.1

10.1

13.1

3.7

Central & South America

3.9

8.9

3.5

-0.1

Far East

11.0

12.2

10.9

4.5

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.











Definitions:
1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 According to Fraport definition: Passengers: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; 7 HCAA Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (1. -10.4.) & Fraport Regional Airports of Greece (11. - 30.04.); * Freight and mail


© 2017 PR Newswire