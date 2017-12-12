Pathologies from Overuse - ASA Laser Therapies, Remedy for Prevention

VICENZA, Italy, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Excess of physical activity to put a brake on the overindulgence of the holidays can also be risky, determining the onset of problems from overload. Sessions of MLSand Hilterapiaare confirmed to be functional in view of sustained training.

Increasing physical activity to prevent the 'damage' of holiday feasts is an increasingly common practice among those who, lovers of good food, to not limit the palate give way to a more intense training than usual. The most forward-looking ones begin the super training already the month before the procession of dinners and feasts, while the latecomers begin their marathon on the 27th of December, engaging in exhausting daily sports sessions - fast walks, running, and cycling first - to recover the target weight. It so happens that, for example, the weekly appointment with running becomes daily practice, forcing the body to considerable effort. Therefore, it is possible to cause what professionals define as functional overload pathologies, which, for the victims, represent forced stops of sporting practice. Over-training - a training imbalance that occurs when the practiced physical activity is so intense that it prevents the body from eliminating the accumulated fatigue during the physiological recovery times - ends up damaging the performance of the athlete, professional and amateur alike, causing specific problems.

"My experience," confirms Caterina Chincoli, physiotherapist of the Italian Fencing Federation (FIS), "urges me to say that athletes, always in continuous physical movement for repeated training, often risk incurring problems related to fatigue and the overuse of the muscular, articular, and capsule-ligamentous components. Knowing how to prevent such situations is essential to avoid physical stress resulting in painful symptomatology during competitions."

Laser therapy proves to be a valid support that allows not only to successfully treat the already established traumas, but also to prevent or limit the risk of onset.

"ASAlaser's MLSLaser Therapy," explains Salvatore Germano Massophysiotherapist/Kinesiologist, "proves to be particularly functional in the preparation of athletes because, by using the synchronization of its two wavelengths with significant biological effects, it can help in preventing some musculo-osteo-articular traumas from overload due to an excess of training. In particular, by using it on the most important muscle chains in the presence of tensions felt by the therapist, their elasticity is improved with positive effects for the prevention of various kinds of injuries. Similar results are offered by Hilterapia which allows to obtain an effective, deep therapeutic action in total safety and with faster application times."

A valuable help to try to avoid the onset, for example, of tendinitis, which, according to recent studies, are 50% of the pathologies attributable to those who exaggerate, for continuity and frequency, their appointments with sport.