NEOVACS: NEOVACS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS OF PRECLINICAL STUDY FOR IFNalpha KINOID IN TYPE 1 DIABETES

NEOVACS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS OF PRECLINICAL STUDY
FOR IFNalpha KINOID IN TYPE 1 DIABETES
Company intends to continue preclinical development in this indication in 2018
Paris and Boston, December 12th 2017, 07:00 am CET - Neovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), a leader in active immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced positive initial results from its ongoing proof-of-concept (PoC) preclinical studies with IFNalpha Kinoid for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes (T1D).
- A strong production of neutralizing antibodies to IFNalpha following IFNalpha Kinoid administration
- A twice higher preservation of Langerhans islets[2] is observed in mice treated with IFNalpha Kinoid compared to the control groups.
- A notable delay in the onset of Type 1 Diabetes in relation to the persistence of anti-IFNalpha neutralizing antibodies
IFNalpha Kinoid is an anti-interferon-alpha vaccine that is currently in clinical development in several indications. Neovacs previously demonstrated in its Phase I/IIa[3] clinical study of IFNalpha Kinoid in Lupus that the persistence of neutralizing antibodies for several years can be achieved with the Company's vaccine candidate and is also capable of neutralizing the Interferon signature. A Phase IIb study is currently ongoing with IFNalpha Kinoid for the treatment of Lupus.
About Type 1 Diabetes
Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease which is foreseen to affect 25 million people in the world by the year 2020 with growing incidence worldwide (+3%pa). Source WHO. This disease may cause severe and even life threatening complications and has no curative treatment. Patients have to monitor their glycaemia throughout the day and are treated with multiple insulin injections over their lifetime.
About Neovacs Technology
Neovacs targets pathologies associated with an overproduction of endogenous cytokines. This technology is based on active immunotherapy to generate an immune response through the administration of an immunogenic complex involving the target cytokine to a carrier protein. The intramuscular injection of this Kinoid induces an immune response and stimulates the production of polyclonal antibodies against the target cytokines. It is thus possible to block cytokine overproduction and its pharmacological effects. Several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases (Type 1 diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus, psoriasis, etc.) are characterized by a disorder of cytokines that are found produced in excess (ex: IFNalpha). This overproduction will promote inflammation and dysregulation of the immune system.
About Neovacs
Listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform (Kinoids) with applications in autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. On the basis of the company's proprietary technology for inducing a polyclonal immune response (covered by five patent families that potentially run until 2032) Neovacs is focusing its clinical development efforts on IFNalpha Kinoid, an immunotherapy being developed for the indication of lupus and dermatomyositis. Neovacs is also conducting preclinical development works on other therapeutic vaccines in the fields of auto-immune diseases, oncology, allergies and Type 1 diabetes. The goal of the Kinoid approach is to enable patients to have access to safe treatments with efficacy that is sustained in these life-long diseases. www.neovacs.fr (http://www.neovacs.fr)
[1] Non-obese Diabetic (NOD), Leiter, Curr Protoc Mouse Biol. 2013
[2] Langerhans islets or pancreatic islets: cells capable of producing insulin
[3] Lauwerys et al., Arthritis & Rheumatism 2013 ; Ducreux et al., Rheumatology 2016
