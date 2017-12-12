

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Employers globally reported positive hiring intentions as they plan to increase staffing levels in the first quarter of 2018, the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey showed Tuesday.



The strongest outlooks globally were reported in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan and India. Employers in Australia, Japan, Norway, Romania and the U.S. reported the healthiest hiring plans in five years or more.



In the UK, concerns over Brexit may be impacting employer confidence as the overall forecast dips to its weakest level since 2012, Manpower said.



In Asia Pacific, employers said they plan to add workforce in multiple sectors in the first quarter, and companies in Singapore, China and Hong Kong predict biggest annual increases.



'The first quarter of 2018 is looking bright for jobseekers with employment Outlooks improving in many markets,' said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO.



'As globalization and digital transformation impact different countries and industries at different times, upskilling and reskilling tomorrow's workforce for available jobs will be critical for longterm employability,' Prising added.



'The future looks positive, providing we help people develop the skills they need to capture these opportunities,' said Prising.



