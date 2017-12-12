The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 12.12.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 1IV XFRA GB0007669376 ST.JAMES'S PLACE LS-,15 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA 1IZ1 XFRA GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA A5G XFRA IE00BF0L3536 AIB GROUP PLC EO 2,47 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA E05 XFRA US27616P1030 EASTERLY GOV.PPTYS DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N