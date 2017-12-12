

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that, in November 2017, Frankfurt Airport served more than five million passengers, achieving an increase of 21.1 percent year-on-year. The company noted that November 2016 was characterized by a large number of strike-related flight cancellations. Adjusting for this effect, Frankfurt Airport recorded passenger growth of 11.8 percent, attributable to the significant expansion of airline flight offerings for the winter schedule 2017/18.



Aircraft movements rose by 16.6 percent to 39,124 takeoffs and landings. Taking into account the number of strike-related flight cancellations in November 2016, aircraft movements recorded an underlying increase of 8.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX