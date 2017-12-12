

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF, UNRDY) Tuesday announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Westfield Corp. (WEFIF.PK) in a deal that implies an enterprise value of $24.7 billion.



Under the terms of the agreement, Westfield securityholders will receive a combination of cash and shares in Unibail-Rodamco, valuing each Westfield security at a price of $7.55 or A$10.01. The deal represents a premium of 17.8% to Westfield's closing security price on December 11.



Approximately 38.7 million Unibail-Rodamco stapled securities will be issued to Westfield securityholders to fund the Scrip Consideration and a total of $5.6 billion will be paid as the Cash Consideration, resulting in a 65% stock and 35% cash consideration mix.



Post transaction, existing Unibail-Rodamco shareholders will hold about 72% of the Group's stapled securities and Westfield securityholders will hold about 28%.



Unibail-Rodamco expects the deal to be accretive for its shareholders from the first full year.



The deal would create the world's premier developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations with 61.1 billion euros or $72.2 billion of Gross Market Value.



The proposed transaction has been unanimously recommended by Westfield's Board of Directors and Unibail-Rodamco's Supervisory Board.



The transaction is conditional upon the satisfaction of customary conditions, including Australian court approval and the approval of Unibail-Rodamco shareholders and Westfield securityholders, and is expected to close in H1-2018.



