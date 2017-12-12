SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 DECEMBER 2017 8.30 A.M.



SCANFIL PLC CHANGES THE OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR 2017



Scanfil plc's business has developed strongly during the fourth quarter. Due to this favourable development, Scanfil plc changes its estimate of turnover and operating profit in 2017, estimating that the turnover will be about EUR 530 million and the operating profit will amount to EUR 30 - 32 million.



Scanfil's previous estimate for 2017 was that its turnover will be EUR 500 - 530 million and operating profit was estimated to be EUR 28 - 31 million.



SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo CEO



Additional information: CEO Petteri Jokitalo Tel +358 8 4882 111



Distribution NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki Major Media www.scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding contract manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.



Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil's network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. The total number of employees is about 3,300.