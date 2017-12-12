

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound advanced against its key counterparts in late Asian deals on Tuesday.



The pound bounced off to 151.50 versus the yen, from an early low of 151.27.



The pound edged up to 1.3354 against the dollar, 1.3243 against the franc and 0.8817 against the euro, off its early lows of 1.3333, 1.3218 and 0.8828, respectively.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 153.00 against the yen, 1.35 against the franc, 0.86 against the euro and 1.35 against the greenback.



