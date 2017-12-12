Regulatory News:
Getlink (Paris:GET):
|
Nov-17
|
Nov-16
|
Change
|
Jan-Nov
|
Jan-Nov
|Change
|Truck Shuttles
|Trucks
|140,257
|143,114
|-2%
|1,508,959
|1,509,732
|0%
|Passenger Shuttles
|
Passenger
|141,490
|151,195
|-6%
|2,412,379
|2,431,701
|-1%
|
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
In November 2017, Le Shuttle Freight transported 140,257 trucks, a slight decrease of 2% compared to November 2016. The capacity offered was reduced due to an intensification of maintenance operations at the beginning of the month. Since 1 January 2017, 1,508,959 trucks have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle Freight.
Passenger vehicle traffic decreased by 6% in November compared to the same month in 2016, with 141,490 vehicles transported, having been similarly penalised by the intensification of maintenance operations. Since 1 January 2017, 2,412,379 vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle.
The traffic figures for December 2017 will be published on Thursday 11 January 2018, before market opening.
