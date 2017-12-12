UAE-based Russian teen actor and singer-songwriter Polina Butorina released her debut album, titled 'Ocean of Emotions', here. The anthology of 10 original English songs are written and sung by the 15-year-old student of Raffles International School Dubai.

Polina Butorina at the launch of debut album "Ocean of Emotions" (Photo: AETOSWire)

The album was launched simultaneously with the premiere of the recent Hollywood motion picture 'Maximum Impact', in which Polina played a main role. The album's three tracks 'Higher Than the Sky', 'I Want to Be Free' and 'Like Thunder' were part of the movie's soundtrack.

Launching the album, Polina said, "The album explores the idea of love in its different appearances. The main concept revolves around that universal feeling either happy or unhappy. A person who ever was in love becomes stronger and richer, starts understanding himself and the world that surrounds him much better."

"The album communicates the feelings of the modern youth, which are close to my heart. Do what you enjoy and look optimistically to the future. There are so many interesting things in life," she added.

Polina wanted to make an international project that would be heard all around the world and everyone would understand it. She was greatly influenced by her movement to Dubai as her surroundings had completely changed. "Everything started happening quickly, twisting itself into a whirlwind of thoughts and emotions, until they can no longer be stopped and held inside. At this moment something incredible happens and the process of creation begins," she says.

Polina's character in the movie was of the State Secretary's granddaughter named Brittany, whose kidnapping leads to a large-scale operation including Russian and American secret services. The dynamic action-comedy thriller, with the participation of Hollywood and Russian stars, was released in Russia on the 30th of November. The rights to the film were sold to more than 30 countries at the largest American film market.

Andrzej Bartkowiak, director of the movie, who also directed 'Romeo Must Die' and 'DOOM', says that he is confident that they made a worthy step to her future star career.

The tracks from the album, released on iTunes and Google Play, are: Disaster in Disguise, Fix Me, Someone Else, Too Late, Like Thunder, Whatever, Maybe, Higher Than the Sky, I Want to Be Free and Wave After Wave.

