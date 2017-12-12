Pluralsight Announces New EMEA Headquarters in Dublin

Company Plans to Create 150 Jobs and Invest More Than €40m in the Region Over Next Three Years

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pluralsight, the enterprise technology learning company, today announced plans to open a new EMEA headquarters in Dublin in early 2018. The Dublin office will house the company's strategic business operations for the region and support its growing customer base in Ireland and throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pluralsight plans to hire 150 people in Dublin over the next three years, across a variety of roles, including sales, marketing, operations, finance, and customer support. The company's investment in the region will also bring more than €40m to Dublin's local economy.

Pluralsight has named Mike Featherstone as the head of business operations of its new EMEA headquarters. He will lead the new and growing team in Dublin. Featherstone, who currently is based at Pluralsight's global headquarters in Utah, has a wealth of international experience across EMEA and APAC and will relocate to Dublin in early 2018.

Welcoming the announcement and investment, the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, said, "I am delighted that Pluralsight has decided to invest in Ireland with a project that will create 150 new quality jobs. The company is at the cutting edge of new learning technologies, which are so important today, given the pace of technology development and new innovation in business. We have the skills available to enable Pluralsight to grow and to embed their operations in Ireland. Their decision to invest here is a great vote of confidence in what we have to offer."

"We are thrilled that our new Dublin office allows us to be closer to our customers in Europe and beyond," said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. "Dublin's thriving tech community will allow us to build a strong team of high-calibre, multi-lingual talent. This will help enterprise leaders and professionals identify skills gaps and quickly acquire the skills needed to remain competitive and adapt to the rapid pace of technological change."

Commenting on the announcement, Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said, "Pluralsight is experiencing impressive growth. The company's choice of Ireland as the location for this investment demonstrates that Ireland continues to resonate with international companies as a very attractive place for businesses to scale rapidly, serve their customers in the region and attract the right talent to facilitate expansion."

"We're thrilled to welcome Pluralsight to Dublin and expand on the joint work we've done for a number of years here in Ireland," said John Dolan, VP Global Technical Support at VMware."We know how crucial it is to invest in IT skills and support personal and professional development. Having Pluralsight here will enable us to stay ahead of the game when it comes to the latest advances."

"It's an exciting time for Dublin and we look forward to welcoming Pluralsight to our home city. We've been working together since 2012 and hugely value the work Pluralsight has done to keep our IT workforce fully up-to-date with the latest technology skills required to serve our customers' evolving needs," said Tom O'Connor, CEO of Version 1. "We know that Pluralsight's new home will bring our two companies closer together."

Pluralsight was recently named one of 2017's Best Workplaces by Great Place to Workand Fortune Magazine. Additionally, Pluralsight ranked in the top 20 on Forbes Cloud 100 list and is one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies. In 2017, Pluralsight announced partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, and Google and launched its philanthropic entity, Pluralsight One.

To learn about Dublin-based job opportunities with Pluralsight, visit www.pluralsight.com/dublin.

For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and live mentoring. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

DJ Anderson, VP, Communications

Mariangel Babbel, Director, Communications

press@pluralsight.com

Naomi Longworth / Jamie Whyte

pluralsight@brands2life.com

+44 20 7592 1200

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/405106/Pluralsight_Logo.jpg