Pandao Hits 18,850 Peak Daily Paid Orders Within One Month of Full Launch

Mail.Ru Group Limited (MAIL.IL, hereinafter referred as "the Company" or "the Group"), one of the largest Internet companies in the Russian-speaking Internet market is today ready to announce the initial results of its new cross board market place Pandao.

In the two months since the test launch, and one month since the full launch of the app, Pandao has achieved the following:

Consistently in top 3 position in App Store and Google Play in Russia while also reaching number 1 in App Store and number 2 in Google Play on multiple occasions.

Number 1 in free apps ratings in shopping category in App Store and number 2 in Google Play (after Youla).

Over 3m downloads of the app.

downloads of the app. Over 4 mln SKU with continued strong growth.

Peak daily paid order number on the weekend of 9-10th November of 18,850 which was over 50,000 parcels.

Commenting on the progress made by Pandao, Boris Dobrodeev, CEO (Russia) of Mail.Ru Group, said:

"We are very pleased with the progress made by Pandao in a very short length of time. In the month since the full launch the app has already achieved a very high position in both the App Store and Google Play, and we see both conversions and number of orders per user at higher levels than our initial expectations. It should be noted that this has also been achieved before we have started our wider marketing campaign for Pandao.

"Along with Youla and Delivery Club, Pandao fits very well into both our wider e-commerce strategy and our mobile assets. We expect to see further strong growth in the months ahead and we believe that around 250,000 orders in December is a realistic and achievable target."

About Mail.Ru Group

Mail.Ru Group, international brand My.com (MAIL.IL, listed since November 5, 2010) is the largest internet business in Russia in terms of mobile daily audience (Mediascope Mobile Index, population aged 12-64 in the cities 100,000+, August 2017, Russia).

In line with the communitainment (communication plus entertainment) strategy, the company is developing an integrated communications and entertainment platform. The company owns Russia's leading email service and one of Russia's largest internet portals, Mail.Ru. The company operates three of the major Russian language social networks, VKontakte (VK), Odnoklassniki (OK) and Moi Mir (My World), and Russia's largest online games, including such gaming titles as Warface, Armored Warfare, Skyforge and Perfect World. The Ñompany's portfolio also includes a leading OpenStreetMap-based offline mobile maps and navigation service MAPS.ME, auto classifieds service Am.ru, instant messaging services ICQ, Agent Mail.Ru and TamTam, a mobile location based marketplace Youla, and a ride-sharing service BeepCar.

The Company owns 100% of mobile games developer Pixonic, and 100% of Delivery Club and ZakaZaka, two largest food delivery companies in Russia. Mail.Ru Group also holds equity stakes in a number of small venture capital investments in various Internet companies in Russia, Ukraine and Israel.