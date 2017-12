Outotec Oyj: Invitation to a Q&A teleconference with Outotec

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE DECEMBER 12, 2017 9:00 AM

Invitation to a Q&A teleconference with Outotec

The Q&A teleconference with CEO Markku Teräsvasara will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 2:00 PM (Finnish time).

JOINING THE TELECONFERENCE AND PRESENTING QUESTIONS

Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number below.

Conference code: 5105200

FI: +358 9 7479 0361

UK: +44 330 336 9105

SE: +46 8 5033 6574

US: +1 323 794 2093

Questions may be sent also in advance via email to riitta.lind(at)outotec.com by December 20 at 10:00 AM. The recording of the teleconference and transcript will be published and stored on Outotec's website for on demand listening.

The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

The aim of the CEO's Q&A teleconferences is to give further clarity on information, which has been made public already earlier. Therefore, the company does not intend to publish separate announcements in connection with these sessions. In order to serve the capital market efficiently, and ensure equal access to company-related information, the teleconference is recorded and it is available on demand for future references.

