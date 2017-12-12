

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) announced Tuesday that it has signed agreements to sell down FINO portfolio below 20 percent.



The target was first communicated at UniCredit's 2016 Capital Markets Day. The FINO portfolio originally amounted to 17.7 billion euros of gross bad loans as of 30th June 2016, which decreased to around 16.2 billion euros as at 30th June 2017.



Upon transfer of the FINO portfolio to the securitization vehicles, UniCredit retained a 49.9 percent interest in the Notes issued by the securitization vehicles.



Of the original EUR 17.7 billion gross book value of the portfolio, the Fortress vehicles totaled 14.4 billion euros while the PIMCO vehicle totaled 3.3 billion euros.



Generali Group, following a competitive process and extensive due diligence, has purchased from UniCredit 30 percent of the Notes issued by ONIF. This portion of the portfolio had an original gross book value of 990 million euros and was part of the 49.9 percent stake retained by UniCredit.



The price was in line with the disposal of Phase I, and as such, the consideration paid by Generali is only a fraction of the original gross book value. This transaction closed on December 7.



In addition, UniCredit has now entered into a definitive binding agreement with funds managed by King Street Capital Management, L.P. for the disposal of a portion of its retained exposure in Class B,C and D Notes issued by the vehicles Fino 1 Securitization Srl and Fino 2 Securitization Srl. Fortress Group will also participate in the transaction. The settlement of the notes is expected to close in January 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX