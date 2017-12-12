Inbank AS will close the list of investors for interest payment on their bonds (trading code: INBB070026A, ISIN code: EE3300110964) on December 27, 2017 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.



The amount of interest to be paid per one security is 17,50 euros. Interest payment will be processed in accordance with the bond issue terms and deadlines. Quarterly interest payment (with annual interest rate of 7.00%) is made on December 28, 2017. If needed, Inbank AS will withhold 20% income tax from the payment in the amount of 3,50 euros per one security.



Kristin Pihu Inbank AS Marketing and Communication Specialist +372 5348 2436 kristin.pihu@inbank.ee