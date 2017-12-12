

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French payroll employment growth slowed in the third quarter, the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Net payroll job creation reached 44,500 in the third quarter. Employment increased 0.2 percent after rising 0.4 percent in the previous quarter.



The payroll employment increased by 49,900 in the private sector, while it decreased by 5,400 in the public sector.



Year on year, net job rose by 269,100 in the third quarter.



Payroll employment in industry dropped by 2,800, while that in construction rose by 1,700.



At the same time, payroll employment in market services increased by 47,300, up 0.4 percent from the preceding period.



