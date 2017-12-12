Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LIMITED: Director's Dealing 12-Dec-2017 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 December 2017 Lekoil Limited ("LEKOIL" or the "Company") Director's Dealing LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the oil and gas exploration, development and production company with a focus on Africa, announces that it has received notification that Gregory Eckersley, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, yesterday purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of USD0.00005 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 16.8 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the transaction, Mr Eckersley now has a total shareholding in Lekoil of 3,003,050 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.6 per cent. of the issued Ordinary Shares. For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com [1] or contact: LEKOIL Limited Alfred Castaneda, Investor +44 20 7920 3150 Relations +44 20 7920 3150 Hamilton Esi, Corporate Communications Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 20 7409 3494 James Harris / James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer Mirabaud Securities LLP (Joint Broker) +44 20 7878 3362 / +44 Peter Krens / Edward 20 7878 3447 Haig-Thomas BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) +44 20 7236 1010 Jeremy Low / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider Tavistock (Financial PR) Simon Hudson / Barney +44 20 7920 3150 Hayward / Charles Vivian The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). -ends- ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: DSH TIDM: LEK OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 4967 End of Announcement EQS News Service 637859 12-Dec-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf18eb9b0cff2bfecacebb0696619578&application_id=637859&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

