

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) on Tuesday said its group performance in 2017 remains in line with Board expectations.



In its trading update covering the period to December 11, the company said the second phase of the Build to Last transformation programme is continuing to deliver fundamental change, with the business increasingly confident of achieving industry-standard margins in the second half of 2018.



The year end net cash is expected to be in line with prior year, with average net cash for the year around 40 million pounds.



The company continues to win new business in its chosen markets on terms and at rates which reflect the bidding discipline and risk management introduced under Build to Last. The 2017 year end order book is expected to be broadly in line with the half year, post disposals.



Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said, 'The actions that we have taken during the first three years of Build to Last have laid a solid foundation for long term profitable growth. We continue to invest in our capabilities while de-risking the business. The order book increasingly consists of projects bid and delivered under our enhanced transparency, governance and controls and I remain confident that the Group will achieve industry-standard margins in the second half of 2018.'



The company's full year results will be published on March 14, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX