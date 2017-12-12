New Zealand Breast Center Chooses Sectra's Imaging Solution

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has implemented its IT solution for breast imaging at St Marks Breast Centre in New Zealand. With Sectra's comprehensive solution, the radiologists at St Marks Breast Centre now have full access to all images and tools from a single workstation login.

"With Sectra's solution we are able to read all types of radiology images, such as mammograms, MRI, and tomosynthesis, all from a single workstation," says Debbie Van Ryswyk, General Manager at St Marks Breast Centre. "This means that we get a comprehensive solution that provides us with a full patient overview. Since implementation, we have seen improved time and workflow efficiencies."

The solution is sold as a service and includes migration of 80,000 studies from St Marks Breast Centre's previous system into the Sectra solution.

Sectra Breast imaging reading efficiency

Sectra PACS features world-leading functionality for efficient mammography screening and diagnostic breast imaging workflows. True vendor-neutral, multi-modality capabilities enable display of breast images from any modality-including digital pathology and breast tomosynthesis-side by side with the mammograms. This enables a complete patient overview for the reading radiologist. For four continuous years, Sectra PACS has won the customer satisfaction award "Best in KLAS" for US hospitals over 200 beds and for three years in a row the "Best in KLAS" for Global (Non-US) PACS.

