Stockholm, December 12, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Arjo AB (short name: ARJO B), a large cap company within the health care sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Arjo is the 109th company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Established as a spin off from Getinge, Arjo is a global supplier of medical devices, services and solutions that improve quality of life for people with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges. Its main customers are private and public institutions within acute care and long-term care, and its offering includes products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, therapeutic surfaces, venous thromboembolism (VTE) prevention and diagnostics. Arjo is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden and operates across 60 countries. For more information, please visit www.arjo.com.



"As a standalone, independent company, Arjo can achieve what is required to develop the business in the right direction," said Joacim Lindoff, President and CEO of Arjo. "With a clearer focus, we will have better opportunities to carry out our strategy and efficiently develop products and solutions, and thus create positive customer and shareholder value. I am very proud and honored. The organization has done a fantastic job - this is a big day for us. I look forward to an exciting and successful future with Arjo."



"We welcome Arjo to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate Arjo on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting them on their continued journey as a Nasdaq listed company."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



