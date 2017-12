GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Temporary power supply provider Aggreko PLC (AGK.L) Tuesday confirmed that Heath Drewett would join the company on January 3, after it had announced the appointment of Heath Drewett as its Chief Financial Officer last month.



The Group also said, as announced earlier, Carole Cran will be leaving Aggreko on December 31. 2017.



