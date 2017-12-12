

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) reported that its first-half profit on ordinary activities before tax increased to 493.1 million pounds from 413.3 million pounds, prior year. Profit to equity holders of the company was 320.9 million pounds or 64.2 pence per share compared to 271.5 million pounds or 54.1 pence per share. Underlying profit before tax increased to 537 million pounds from 426 million pounds, a year ago. Underlying earnings per share was 69.9 pence compared to 55.8 pence.



First-half Group revenue increased 22% to 1.90 billion pounds from 1.55 billion pounds, with strong growth in each of the markets. The Group said the overall revenue growth reflects good performance by each division and the benefit of weaker sterling. Group rental revenue was up 20% to 1.77 billion pounds.



The Board has increased the interim dividend to 5.5 pence per share. This will be paid on 7 February 2018 to shareholders on the register on 19 January 2018.



Ashtead Group announced, as part of the Group's long term succession planning, Brendan Horgan will be promoted to Group Chief Operating Officer with effect from 1 January 2018. The Group also announced that Chris Cole who has been Chairman of Ashtead since 2007 has notified the Board of his intention to retire next year.



