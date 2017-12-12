EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement Airopack Technology Group AG: Airopack becomes member of Comité Français des Aérosols (CFA) 12-Dec-2017 / 06:56 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad-hoc release / Press Release *Airopack becomes member of Comité Français des Aérosols (CFA)* _Baar, 12 December 2017_ - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack"), manufacturer of the planet friendly aerosol, signed a membership agreement with the Comité Français des Aérosols (CFA), the industry body that represents and defends the interests of all players in the French aerosol industry. The membership is an important step for Airopack and will support the further market introduction of its planet friendly aerosol. The CFA is the dedicated conversational partner of the different administrations (industry, transportation, health, environment). The organisation works with the general public by carrying out information campaigns on the proper use of aerosols and the protection of the environment. CFA has over 50 members: marketers of aerosol products, contract fillers, packaged conditioners, component suppliers, manufacturers and distributors of propellants, solvents, raw materials, research laboratories and recyclers. The CFA is an active member of the European Aerosol Federation (FEA), in which 18 European countries are represented. Gilles Baudin, President of CFA and Vice-President of FEA, expressed to look forward to benefit from Airopack's expertise for the best practice in the Aerosol Industry, in particular in the area of plastic aerosols which will become increasingly important. Airopack produces a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser powered purely by air that is environmental and planet friendly. It was developed by Airopack Technology Group, which holds the relevant patents and is worldwide the sole producer of this unique dispenser. Airopack customers include multiple triple A leading personal care brands around the world. =--END--- *For more information:* *For investors*: Airopack Technology Group AG Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO E: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com E: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com T: +31 416 300 800 *For media :* Hill + Knowlton Strategies Charlotte de la Rambelje-de Voogd E: charlotte.rambelje@hkstrategies.com T: +31 (0)20404 4707 Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, home care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly. Airopack Technology Group holds the patent and is worldwide the sole producer of this unique dispenser. Airopack Technology Group operates a production facility for Airopack ready-to-fill dispensers in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a full-service filling operation for ready-to-sell Airopack dispensers in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium, that also develops and manufactures other innovative packaging solutions for personal care customers . The Global Research and Development Team and the Airopack Global Management as well as the Customer Service Organisation are also based in Waalwijk, The Netherlands. The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942). www.airopackgroup.com End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Airopack Technology Group AG Zugerstrasse 76b 6340 Baar Switzerland Phone: +41 417663500 Fax: +41 417663509 E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com Internet: www.airopackgroup.com ISIN: CH0242606942 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 637925 12-Dec-2017 CET/CEST

