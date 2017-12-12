

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) on Tuesday confirmed its fiscal 2019 targets, noting that the implementation of Transform 2019 is fully on track, delivering tangible results supporting the successful execution of the five pillars of the plan.



The company confirmed the overall RoTE target of above 9 percent and revenues target of 20.6 billion euros by the end of 2019. However, the revenue mix has changed, with fees expected to increase by 0.1 billion euros to 7.1 billion euros. This is due to higher Assets under Management and strong transactional fees, offsetting a 0.1 billion euros reduction in Net Interest Income to 11.0 billion euros by the end of 2019. This is due to a combination of interest rates expected to stay lower for longer and less dynamic loan growth, partially compensated by a lower cost of funding.



Further, the 2019 cost target of 10.6 billion euros is confirmed, with FTE reductions and branch closures progressing ahead of plan.



Jean Pierre Mustier, Chief Executive Officer of UniCredit, said, 'We confirm all our initial key targets, in particular our RoTE target of above 9 per cent, whilst further improving our risk profile and reducing the Group gross NPEs target by an additional 4.0 billion. We have decided to increase our dividend for the 2019 financial year to 30 per cent whilst maintaining our CET1 ratio target of above 12.5 per cent. Today, we are also announcing the self-funded full rundown of our Non Core NPEs portfolio by the end of 2025.'



