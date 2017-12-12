

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty Chemicals Company Elementis plc (ELM.L) Tuesday said it would sell its Surfactants business in Delden, The Netherlands to Kolb Distribution AG for 39 million euros, subject to working capital adjustments, as part of its prior announced strategic review.



The sale, which is subject to completion of employee consultation processes, receipt of regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in the first half 2018. The proceeds resulting from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes and towards debt reduction, the company said.



As part of the deal, Elementis will enter into a long term supply agreement with Kolb for continued sourcing of products that will modestly impact the Specialty Products operating margin in 2018.



