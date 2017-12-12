sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,135 Euro		-0,003
-0,10 %
WKN: 912541 ISIN: GB0002418548 Ticker-Symbol: E3E 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,121
3,196
09:16
3,141
3,175
09:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC
ELEMENTIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELEMENTIS PLC3,135-0,10 %