

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in November, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 2.6 percent increase in October. The measure has been rising since January.



Food prices grew 3.9 percent annually in November and non-food prices advanced by 4.1 percent. Costs for services registered a slight increase of 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.7 percent in November.



