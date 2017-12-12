Cataract surgery is one of the most common procedures performed in the UK with more than 300,000 done each year and more than 25 million cataract procedures performed worldwide. Today, AcuFocus, Inc., is revolutionizing cataract surgery in the UK with the IC-8 lens, an advanced extended depth-of-focus intraocular lens (IOL) using small aperture technology for cataracts, to deliver a clearer range of vision from near to far and greater freedom from glasses.

By the age of 65, an estimated 90% of people worldwide experience changes to the natural crystalline lens of the eye. The lens gradually becomes cloudy as a cataract develops leading to less sharp vision and eventually to vision loss. The only solution to a cataract is the surgical removal of the natural lens and its replacement with an intraocular lens.

Traditional monofocal IOLs offer cataract patients good distance vision, but reading glasses are still needed for close vision. Bifocal or multifocal IOLs give patients distance and reading vision, but sacrifice good mid-distance vision. The IC-8 lens is an advanced vision solution for cataracts and provides a complete range of vision, whether reading a phone screen, a TV or computer screen or a street sign down the road.

For one patient, the choice to have the innovative IC-8 lens grew from his increasing frustration with his reading glasses. Stewart Cree, Managing Director of DGS Plumbing Services Limited in Ayr, Scotland, spends five days a week reviewing technical drawings and designing plumbing plans for homes and commercial properties in Scotland, but he could no longer read his computer screen, phone or even a restaurant menu without slipping on his reading glasses.

"I was spending about £2,000 every few years on glasses," said Mr. Cree. "I lost my glasses umpteen times. One of my daughters has a wee pup, and once the dog ate them. It was just hopeless. I just wanted no glasses. I'm not saying I was embarrassed wearing glasses, but I wanted something better."

Mr. Cree learned about the IC-8 lens from Dr. Sathish Srinivasan, Medical Director, Ayrshire Eye Clinic and Laser Centre in Ayr, Scotland, and Joint Clinical Director, Department of Ophthalmology, University Hospital Ayr. Mr. Cree decided the IC-8 lens was his solution to his frustration with reading glasses so he had the procedure last month.

For Mr. Cree, one of the strangest things after surgery was getting used to not having to wear glasses. "For the first week, I kept looking for them, but I didn't need them, I could actually see what's on a menu. It's phenomenal to actually read, and just go through day-to-day life without saying, 'I need my glasses.'"

"It's life-changing, it really is. Everything's in HD if that makes sense. That everything is like in HD, compared to standard television. We just came back from Cyprus; we go over there three or four times a year. The colors are brighter and everything is just so much better. It's just fantastic, it really is."

"There's only one downside. I used to get my sisters to help me by saying, 'I haven't got my glasses to look at the menu,' when we were out. Now, when we're out for a meal, I've got to read it myself."

"The IC-8 lens procedure is the same as a traditional cataract surgery. We implant a monofocal lens in the dominant eye for distance vision and the IC-8 lens in the non-dominant eye," said Dr. Sathish Srinivasan. "For the patient, this means they not only get good distance vision, but they also get good intermediate and good reading vision, which makes them as spectacle independent as they can be for distance, intermediate, and near vision tasks."

This extended depth of focus is achieved utilizing the pinhole effect. The IC-8 lens combines a traditional monofocal lens for excellent distance vision and adds a mini-ring to the center of the lens. Based on the same optical principles used in photography, the mini-ring design acts like the f-stop on a camera. The small aperture of the mini-ring allows focused light to enter the eye for a longer and more natural range of near, midrange and distance vision, without the blurry zones of bifocal and multifocal IOLs.

The IC-8 lens received its CE mark in 2014 and is available in the UK and select markets across Europe and Asia.

