Zurich rolls out Medallia Experience Cloud to enhance customer experience

SAN MATEO, California, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. (www.medallia.com) today announced it has been appointed by leading insurer Zurich to expand the use of Medallia Experience Cloud' across its UK insurance business.

The insurer is now implementing Medallia Experience Cloud across its General Insurance business for the first time, building on systems it already has in place to track customer experience amongst Zurich's retail life customers.

Medallia Experience Cloud provides the insurer with sophisticated customer data in real-time, giving Zurich employees another mechanism to help them understand and act on customer feedback to complement existing systems already in place. The technology also provides Zurich with valuable customer insights to help the insurer shape its customer retention strategy.

"We are delighted to be working with Medallia and using their customer data analysis tools across our UK business for the first time," Tulsi Naidu, CEO, Zurich UK. "This is an exciting development for us which will help us better understand the customer experience and shape our strategy to ensure we continue to deliver a first class service for all our customers."

In addition to Medallia's desktop technology being deployed across its UK business, the insurer is also using the Medallia mobile app to track real-time comments from its customers.

"We work closely with our clients to help them anticipate customer needs and adapt their organizations to meet them," said Borge Hald, CEO and Co-Founder, Medallia. "By using Medallia Experience Cloud across the company, Zurich can engage everyone in the company with the customer feedback that is relevant to their job."

About Medallia

Medallia's mission is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's best-loved brands trust Medallia's Software-as-a-Service application to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is (on the phone, in store, online, mobile), understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere-from the C-suite to the frontline-to improve their performance. Founded in 2001, Medallia has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Buenos Aires, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

About Zurich

Zurich in the UK

Zurich provides a suite of general insurance and life insurance products to retail and corporate customers.

We supply personal, commercial and local authority insurance through a number of distribution channels, and offer a range of protection, retirement and savings policies available online and through financial intermediaries for the retail market and via employee benefit consultants for the corporate market.

Specialist student and young person insurance provider Endsleigh has been wholly-owned by Zurich since 2007 and remains the only insurance brand recommended by NUS. Endsleigh offers a range of motor, home, travel and gadget cover and more information can be found here.

Based at around 20 locations across the UK - with large sites in Birmingham, Cheltenham, Farnborough, Glasgow, London, Swindon and Whiteley - Zurich employs approximately 6,000 people in the UK.

Corporate Responsibility is an integral part of how we do business and Zurich understands the need to set and maintain high standards of integrity towards our customers, employees, local communities, society and the environment. As a result of this work, Zurich holds the Business in the Community's 'CommunityMark'. This award is the UK's only national standard that publicly recognises excellence in community investment which in Zurich's case is mainly delivered by the Zurich Community Trust, the charitable arm of Zurich in the UK. For more information about Zurich's commitment to Corporate Responsibility and the Trust's work, please visit our website here.

Zurich Globally

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 54,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at www.zurich.com.

