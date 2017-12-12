Clearbridge BioMedics Expands Availability of the ClearCell(R) FX1 System to EMEA and APAC regions

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearbridge BioMedics today announced that its ClearCell FX1 System is now broadly available in EMEA and APAC regions to complement its direct availability in the US and existing distribution channels. This was made possible through partnerships with twelve new distributors. The ClearCell FX1 System is an automated liquid biopsy system for the enrichment of circulating tumor cells from blood.

To support global customers, Clearbridge BioMedics is partnering with an international network of distributors and their teams of qualified professionals committed to customer care. These partners are leaders in the biotechnology industry, having demonstrated high quality and reliability in their services.

Distributor Countries Axon Lab AG Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Slovenia, Switzerland Alamed Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia Amplitech Belgium, France Kem-En-Tec Nordic A/S Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden Pisces Scientific Ireland, UK Eskan Teb Asia Iran SC AVVA Med Scientific SRL Romania JCBio Co. Ltd. South Korea Dismed SA Spain Genetech Taiwan IDA Turkey Viet Anh Scientific Vietnam

The ClearCell FX1 System and associated products are designed and manufactured in Singapore. Commercially launched in 2015, they are installed in laboratories worldwide and have empowered numerous liquid biopsy studies by enabling advanced circulating tumor cell enrichment.

"The enthusiastic response of our new partners to enter into commercial agreements demonstrates our mutual confidence in the ability of the ClearCell FX1 System to meet and exceed customer expectations," said Dr Alfredo Leonardia, Commercial Development Director of Clearbridge BioMedics, "We are excited to facilitate the availability of our products to customers in 26 new countries through partnerships with trusted local distributors."

About Clearbridge BioMedicsPte. Ltd

Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd. is a cancer diagnostics solutions company that develops and manufactures liquid biopsy systems. Clearbridge BioMedics has won numerous awards and garnered global recognition for its novel Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) detection platform technology, the ClearCell FX1 System. The ClearCell FX System and its biochip are utilizing state-of-the-art, non-invasive liquid biopsy to process blood samples for enrichment of CTCs. The device enables the real-time analysis of disease before, during, and after treatment, which has become increasingly critical in the new era of targeted cancer therapies. Clearbridge BioMedics has received ISO 13485 certification in 2011 and the ClearCell FX1 System attained CE IVD in 2015.www.ClearbridgeBioMedics.com.