Just-Style Opens Re:Source, a New Online Apparel Sourcing Tool

LONDON, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

just-style, publisher and apparel consulting firm, is excited to announce the open beta of a new apparel sourcing tool, re:source, which hopes to address the need for more accessible information on trade and tariff data.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/614959/resource_by_just_style_Logo.jpg )



re:source was created after years of in-depth research into the problems experienced by apparel sourcing professionals.

Made up of a suite of data-driven tools, the first release from re:source is the trade agreements and tariffs database, which is designed to simplify trade agreements and give apparel sourcing professionals access to:

A clear and concise single source of garment tariffs

Country and category filters to help people find the right duty rate

Easily understood agreement rules written in plain English.

Andrew Leighton, product director for just-style, said: "Over the last few years, just-style has invested a lot of time into really understanding its customers and their problems.

"In doing so I believe we have created a product that will feature on every apparel sourcing professional's wish list. This open beta is an opportunity for the industry to try the first tool from re:source for itself."

You can register to use the trade agreements and tariffs database for free for a limited time by visiting http://www.tryresource.online.

Future tools within re:source will include a Trade Data Tool, Country Profiles and a Product Costing Database.

The announcement follows a survey which revealed that 84% of apparel sourcing executives surveyed by just-style find it difficult to obtain clear and concise information on trade agreements and tariffs.

About re:source

re:source is an apparel sourcing planning suite that helps sourcing professionals decide where to source products from. It uses data and intelligence to help the apparel industry save time, shrink costs and manage supply chain risk.

About just-style

just-style.com provides data, information and insight on global apparel supply chain issues so sourcing executives can build strategies for the future. just-style is published by Aroq Limited, a business to business online publisher.

For further information and images please contact Alison Bryant, Public Relations at Aroq Limited on +44(0)1527-573604, email alison.bryant@aroq.com .