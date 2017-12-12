Rasilient Systems Protects the Louvre Museum with Forensic-Grade Video Surveillance

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Louvre in Abu Dhabi demands the highest level of security to protect the priceless masterpieces that are housed within. With hundreds of surveillance cameras covering 8,000 square meters of exhibitions, Louvre's essential requirements are security, performance and reliability.

Rasilient provides the surveillance video storage system solution capable of meeting and exceeding Louvre's requirements while offering unmatched data integrity and storage reliability, as well as scalability to accommodate future growth. The Louvre's surveillance system includes 2.5 petabytes of storage using Rasilient's fully redundant PS5000 series storage systems.

Based on Rasilient's No Frame Drop (NFD') technologies, the Louvre system will enjoy video recording with no recording gaps. Every single camera frame is processed and recorded. In addition, Rasilient's Proactive' technology also monitors the health of every disc drive inside the Louvre system to enable cloning right before an actual drive failure. The Louvre system protects against any unrecoverable data loss caused by simultaneous multi-drive failures. Proactive' also enables scheduled service rather than reactive emergency service calls, thereby enabling the Louvre museum to cut its operating expenses. The Louvre's storage system also has a highly scalable architecture. This makes sure every dollar invested by the Louvre is protected against obsolescence. As the museum's surveillance needs change, more storage space and processing power can be added independently to the existing storage system to accommodate the new environment.

To learn more about Rasilient's contribution to Louvre Abu Dhabi, please here http://rasilient.com/the-making-of-the-louvre-abu-dhabi/.