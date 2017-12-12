

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carpetright plc (CPR.L) reported first-half statutory profit before tax of 0.3 million pounds compared to 4.1 million pounds, prior year. The Group recorded a loss attributable to owners of the company of 0.3 million pounds or 0.4 pence per share compared to profit of 3.9 million pounds or 5.8 pence per share. Underlying profit before tax decreased to 2.1 million pounds from 5.1 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 2.1 pence compared to 5.6 pence.



For the first half, total Group revenue increased by 2.6% to 228.1 million pounds, consisting of a decline in the UK business of 0.8% offset by an increase of 20.1% in the Rest of Europe.



The Board stated that it has taken the decision not to pay an interim dividend.



On current trading (for the six weeks to 9 December 2017), the Group reported that its like-for-like sales in the UK was up 1.4%. The Rest of Europe has also made a positive start with like-for-like sales up 9.2% in local currency over the same six week period.



Wilf Walsh, Chief Executive, said: 'While trading over the first six weeks of the new period has been encouraging, with an acceleration in like-for-like sales growth in both the UK and Rest of Europe, in light of the consumer outlook we are taking a more cautious view of the second half and now expect underlying profit before tax for the full year will be towards the bottom end of the current range of market expectations.'



