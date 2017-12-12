

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (PCT.L) reported first-half pretax profit of 243.5 million pounds compared to 330.6 million pounds, previous year. Net profit for the period decreased to 242.7 million pounds from 330.0 million pounds. Earnings per basic share was 182.56 pence compared to 249.40 pence.



On a revenue return basis, loss before tax was 1.5 million pounds compared to a loss of 1.4 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 1.72 pence per share compared to a loss of 1.43 pence.



First-half total income decreased to 254.8 million pounds from 335.8 million pounds, prior year.



