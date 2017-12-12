sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

71,13 Euro		+0,059
+0,08 %
WKN: 860180 ISIN: FR0000121972 Ticker-Symbol: SND 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,63
70,67
09:42
70,64
70,66
09:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE71,13+0,08 %