

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric S.A. (SBGSF.PK) on Tuesday reiterated its target of 3% to 6% average organic revenue growth across the economic cycle, with Digital acting as a key driver.



The company said Edge Control and Apps, Analytics & Digital Services are targeted to grow above Group average.



Additionally, the Board of Directors decided to create a Digital Committee whose composition will be announced following next Annual General Meeting, in April 2018. This committee will focus on Digital strategy and performance.



Schneider Electric is hosting a meeting today at its headquarters with investors and financial analysts where Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO and members of the company's management team will highlight the Group's digital strategy and differentiated offers.



The day will cover Schneider Electric's long history of Digital innovation resulting in measurable customer outcomes. In addition to sharing its strategy on Digital, the meeting will also include specific in-depth presentations covering 4 domains of EcoStruxure: EcoStruxure Power, EcoStruxure IT, EcoStruxure Machine and EcoStruxure Plant.



The value proposition for Data Centers will be illustrated to demonstrate how the company leads the digital transformation of Energy Management and Automation. The presentations will include multiple customer examples and testimonies.



