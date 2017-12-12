PEARL RIVER, NY--(Marketwired - December 12, 2017) - ACORD, the global, standards setting body for the insurance industry, today named Aviva as the winner of the 2017 Best Digital Customer Experience award at the Insurance Times Awards in London.

ACORD conducted a comprehensive study identifying and screening over one thousand UK carriers, brokers and aggregators, and evaluating more than one hundred criteria across more than ten customer segments. Using a proprietary methodology, ACORD assessed insurance sites based on measurable criteria around user experience, functionality, and underlying strategy.

After an exhaustive analysis, ACORD recognised Aviva for the digital experience and innovation behind its website, ease of use for shoppers, and differentiated use of technology to simplify navigation and deliver a highly favourable digital shopping experience. Aviva outperformed thousands of competitors to receive one of the industry's most prestigious awards.

"Based on ACORD research, 80 percent of UK motor insurance shoppers engage in research online, with nearly 20 percent making the final purchase online," said ACORD President and CEO Bill Pieroni. "Clearly, providing an effective and compelling digital customer experience is crucial, and Aviva succeeded. Congratulations to the Aviva team for their leadership in moving our industry forward with engaging, easy to use technology."

ACORD also sponsored the Insurer Innovation of the Year award that recognises insurers who have demonstrably delivered real change in strategy, service delivery or operations.

Digital general insurance shopping in the UK is a highly competitive landscape, rapidly shifting to meet dynamic consumer demands and preferences. UK insurance consumers utilise online channels to shop and buy insurance with the highest online penetration globally.

"It's fantastic to receive the Insurance Times award for Best Digital Customer Experience," said Melanie Pert, Head of MyAviva Global Product and UKD Customer Experience. "Aviva has put customers and digital at the heart of our business to make insurance and savings easier for people and it's great to receive independent recognition like this for all the hard work that's been put in by our IT and Customer Experience teams."

ACORD will hold a symposium in March 2018 to present a full analysis of the study and its implications, a detailed view of the methodology, and engage participants in further discussion on digital customer experience. Following the symposium, ACORD will also publish the complete findings in an accompanying whitepaper.

About Aviva

Aviva provides life insurance, general insurance, health insurance and asset management to 33 million customers. In the UK we are the leading insurer serving one in every four households and have strong businesses in selected markets in Europe, Asia and Canada. Our shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange and we are a member of the FTSE100 index. Aviva helps people save for the future and manage the risks of everyday life; we paid out £34.4 billion in benefits and claims in 2016. By serving our customers well, we are building a business, which is strong and sustainable, which our people are proud to work for, and which makes a positive contribution to society. For more information, please click here www.aviva.com.

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is a global, nonprofit organization serving the insurance and related industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange, and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardised forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD members worldwide include hundreds of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organisations and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.

