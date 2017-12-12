Eyeonid Inc. launches EyeOnPASS a New Game-Changing Service to Protect Corporations Against Massive Password Attacks

Platform with proprietary database of over 1 billion unique stolen passwords detects and stops cyber attacks against companies in real-time.

REDWOOD CITY, California, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Eyeonid Inc. today announced the worldwide launch of EyeOnPASS, a powerful, disruptive technology developed to combat the epidemic of cyber-criminals hijacking online accounts using breached credentials.

A cloud-based API, EyeOnPASS allows customers to continually monitor the passwords being entered by their users, checking them against a database of over 1 billion stolen credentials to determine whether anyone is using, or intending to use potentially dangerous account information.

"Our technology limits the exposure of companies to the global problem of hacking," said CEO Daniel Söderberg. "EyeOnPASS keeps companies a step ahead and protects businesses and their customers from financial and economic losses."

Year on year, data breaches are becoming more frequent - and formidable. Between 2004 and 2017 AOL, TJ Maxx, Heartland, Sony, Dropbox, LinkedIn, Yahoo, Target, eBay, JP Morgan Chase, Yahoo, Myspace, FriendFinder, Equifax, and Anthem were all subject to major hacks. These breaches alone leaked over 3.17 billion breached account credentials onto the Dark Web. What's more, 81% of confirmed breaches in 2016 involved weak or stolen passwords resulting in an average loss of $3.62 million to companies, according to IBM. E-Commerce fraud totaled $48.2 billion in Q1 2017.

Even the U.S. Federal government is worried. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an agency of the United States Department of Commerce, warns organizations to block any subscribers using breached passwords.

"No matter how strong a password may be, once it's been involved in a breach, it is considered burned, and is dangerous to re-use," emphasized Söderberg.

There's another threat lurking just below the surface. Account Takeover Attacks occur when cyber-criminals use stolen credentials, most of which are leaked on to the Dark Web after a data breach, to infiltrate user accounts on other websites. In many cases, these attacks are 100% successful, and the reason is painfully simple - people tend to use the same account credentials across multiple sites.

Thankfully, there's now a successful way to detect and prevent these devastating attacks before they happen.

EyeOnPASS Key Product Features

Over 1 billion unique breached passwords collected from over 5 billion user accounts found in thousands of publicly leaked databases from a variety of sources including the Dark Web, forums and IRC channels.

EyeOnPASS is compliant with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) regulation SP800-63-3 [Section 5.1.1.2]

Easy-to-use API - Elegantly designed and easy-to-use, the cloud-based API allows customers to monitor authentication events and credential modifications on their websites in real-time.

Minimum 99.95 percent uptime - EyeOnPASS provides a service-level agreement to its users, guaranteeing them a minimum of 99.95% uptime.

Unlimited API requests - EyeOnPASS does not limit API requests. Other alternatives have set limits for subscribers, but EyeOnPASS customers can enjoy a limitless service.

The Company is GDPR-compliant and PCI DSS certified-adhering to the payment card industry's data security standard. The service is also fully compliant with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Lightning-fast data processing-The EyeOnPASS API will return search results within milliseconds and has the capacity of handling tens of thousands of requests every second.

Secure encryption-EyeOnPASS is incredibly secure. The platform's ingestion engine consumes each raw password or email/password pair and runs it through several levels of encryption and hashing before storing it in an encrypted data store.

A dedicated breakdown of the encryption process is available on request.

About EyeOnPASS, and EyeOnID Group

EyeOnPASS, a service and unit within Eyeonid Inc., subsidiaryto Eyeonid Group AB (publ) that was founded in 2014, with offices in Silicon Valley, Stockholm, Sweden and Antwerpen, Belgium. Eyeonid, a global leader in developing software technology to proactively protect corporations, banks and financial institutions and their customers from malicious attacks, password and identity circumvention and unauthorized access. Eyeonid's customers are banks, insurance companies, telecommunications operators and user-based services. Eyeonid's advanced technology and proprietary database platform provides proactive ID protection by monitoring, risk assessment and alerting customers when sensitive, private and corporate digital information is compromised.

