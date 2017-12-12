

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production expanded for the second successive month in October, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed 5.4 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 2.3 percent rise in September.



Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 5.5 percent annually in October and utility sector output advanced by 6.3 percent. At the same time, mining and quarrying output contracted 4.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in October.



