Due to the recent semi-annual review of the OMX COPENHAGEN 25 Index there will be changes for a Bavarian Nordic order book as of Monday, December 18, 2017.



After the change Bavarian Nordic order book will use FESE2 tick size table, will have voluntary post-trade anonymity, and it will be included in routing.



INET Nordic Production change procedure and consequences



The changes in post-trade model, and change in tick size table, (order book details in Table 1 below) will take effect in INET Nordic production and GCF reference data as of Monday, December 18, 2017.



Table 1



MIC Long name ISIN Symbol Order book ID XCSE Bavarian Nordic DK0015998017 BAVA 3333



INET Nordic Market Model



The above changes will be in line with the INET Nordic Market Model and, therefore, there will be no changes to the Market Model.



Questions and feedback



If you have any questions regarding this Exchange Notice, please contact Cash Equity Operations at: +46 8 405 6410, operator@nasdaq.com.



