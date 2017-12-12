WePower to use BlockEx for ICO

LONDON, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WePower, a blockchain-based green energy trading platform, is set to use BlockEx to facilitate its ICO



BlockEx is a Digital Asset Exchange Platform (DAxP). As part of its mission to offer the best digital assets to its traders, it is launching the BlockEx ICO Market. This will help companies to launch their ICOs, which will then be hosted exclusively on the platform. BlockEx provides a flow of highly vetted ICOs to traders, and everyone in its marketplace will have passed KYC and AML. BlockEx prides itself on bringing the regulatory framework and good governance of traditional financial institutions to the ICO landscape

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608924/BlockEx_Logo.jpg )

One of the high quality ICOs available on BlockEx is WePower. As BlockEx cleans up the ICO landscape, WePower is making energy cleaner. Instead of waiting for institutional change, WePower is creating an energy revolution from the ground up. WePower enables renewable energy producers to raise capital by issuing their own energy tokens. These tokens represent energy they commit to produce and deliver. Energy producers will be able to raise funds from households and investors directly by selling energy tokens.



WePower is particularly important right now, as concerns for the environment increase, and funding for new renewable energy projects decrease. Banks have started requesting increased equity on these projects. The equity to debt ratio has gone from 20:80 to 50:50. Investment has plunged 23% year-on-year. Into this environment comes WePower. It enables a more grassroots approach to funding renewable energy projects.



WePower is integrated with the energy grid and wholesale energy markets. WePower has already secured necessary partnerships with key industry players, so can start energy trading immediately. They also have an impressive team. Their CTO Kaspar Kaarlep led the first nationwide smart grid and smart metering systems implementation in Estonia. Blockchain development is led by Jon Matonis (founding partner of Bitcoin Foundation) and their token economy is structured with the help of Eyal Hertzog (chief product architect of the Bancor Protocol).



WePower will be launching the WPR token. This token stores value and ensures liquidity. Energy producers on the WePower platform donate part of the energy they produce to WPR token holders. Token holders can use this energy, or sell it. WPR tokens constantly accrue energy, meaning they accumulate real value.



BlockEx will provide technical infrastructure to buy WPR tokens using BTC, ETH and fiat. Participants can also get tokens direct from WePower using ETH.

About BlockEx

BlockEx's Digital Asset Exchange Platform (DAxP) is an institutional grade exchange with blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and life-cycle management tools. Offices are in London, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Israel. For more information, visit https://www.blockex.com/