

Swiss mining giant Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said it is expected to brief its shareholders during an investor update to be held Tuesday afternoon.



With the Group expected to inform the shareholders of its position as 'leading producer' of 'Tier 1' commodities such as copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc & thermal coal, they are also set to be told that 'Tier 1' commodity outlooks are underpinned by persistent supply challenges and robust demand.



Glencore projects its 2017 marketing EBIT to be $2.8 billion, while it expects 2018 illustrative EBITDA to be $16.2 billion at spot/forward prices.



In terms of business growth, the group said it would define growth as growth in cash flows, and reactivate idled capacity when appropriate. It also added that it would look at capital-efficient brownfield options and bolt-on acquisitions focused on existing commodities/geographies.



The Group also is expected to brief its investors on its conservative financial policy, comprising optimal net debt range, distribution policy for 2018 and reinvestment and recycling of capital.



Ivan Glasenberg, CEO, said in a statement, '...We will continue to focus on creating value through capital efficient growth within a conservative balance sheet structure.' He added, ' We look to the future, confident in our ability to continue to create superior returns for our shareholders.'



