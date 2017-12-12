Nasdaq Stockholm AB har fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln för aktierna i Viking Supply Ships AB (VSSAB B, ISIN-kod SE0000143521 orderbok-ID 00964), samt bolagets teckningsrätter (VSSAB TR B, ISIN-kod SE0010546390 orderbok-ID 145949) och betalda tecknade aktier (VSSAB BTA B, ISIN-kod SE0010546408 orderbok-ID 145950) från klockan 09:21 tills vidare med hänvisning till 22 kap. 1 § p. 1 lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden.



Finansinspektionen har underrättats om handelsstoppet och har i enlighet med 22 kap. 2 § lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden beslutat att det ska bestå tills vidare.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Viking Supply Ships AB (VSSAB B, ISIN code SE0000143521, order book ID 00964), and the company's subscription rights (VSSAB TR B, ISIN-code SE0010546390 order book-ID 145949) paid subscription shares (VSSAB BTA B, ISIN-code SE0010546408 order book-ID 145950) with effect from 09:21 CEST until further notice in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, Item 1 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528).



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and in accordance with Chapter 22, section 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528) decided that this trading halt shall remain until further notice.



