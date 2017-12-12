sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,029 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 887690 ISIN: SE0000143521 Ticker-Symbol: 0CX 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB0,0290,00 %