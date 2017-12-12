LACASA Chairman Wins Business Worldwide Magazine Award for the Company's Work in Palestine

LONDON, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

If there was ever a country in need of economic investment, it's Palestine. Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) is therefore delighted to announce that the work of Emad Jaber, Managing Partner, of LACASA Architects & Engineering Consultants has led to him receiving an accolade in the 2017 awards.

The awards recognise and reward business excellence and leadership across a variety of sectors around the world. BWM celebrates the outstanding work achieved by organisations and the individuals whose leadership, strategic planning, market expertise and commitment to customer service make them a success.

This year's judges have awarded Mr Jaber the title of Architecture Business Leader of the Year in the Middle East category.

It's well known that Palestine is a country with a long history of conflict, both political and economic. Yet despite all the political unrest and distress, the tenacity of the Palestinian people shows great promise for growth. Property development is one of the most profitable areas of work, and a $40 million retail project managed by LACASA is set to bring big and positive changes to the country.

The new retail mall covering 50,000 sq.m will be Palestine's largest ever retail development. Featuring 135 retail units including five anchor shops, an ice rink, ballroom, indoor skydiving and 21 food and drink venues, it promises to become a popular hub for shopping, dining, entertainment and entrepreneurship. A dedicated area has been assigned specifically for Palestinian entrepreneurs, enabling them to launch start-ups and display products and services. This highlights Lacasa's commitment to encouraging innovation and growth in the country.

Emad Jaber told a BWM spokesperson that the plans for the project were met with overwhelming support from both government and local residents, who are all looking forward to its completion in 2019. Local businesses and well known international brands have expressed their interest in leasing units, the mall is attracting interest from architects and business leaders throughout the world.

The design has been inspired by Palestine's biggest economic and symbolic asset- the olive tree. Mr Jaber explained that the mall will help the country in a variety of ways- not only will it create a new social hub and significantly boost the economy, it will also create hundreds of jobs for Palestinians. "As with all our Palestine projects, we have also contributed to the improvement of the construction industry through the transference of expertise from Dubai" he told us.

