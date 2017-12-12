Booking.com Expands Global Access to the Booking Assistant

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pilot version of Booking.com's new service and support chatbot is now widely available to English-language bookings, handling 30% of those customer enquiries automatically in less than 5 minutes

Today Booking.com, one of the world's largest e-commerce companies and digital technology leader, announced the expansion of the pilot version of its new service and support chatbot, the Booking Assistant, now widely available to English-language bookings worldwide. As the latest evolution of Booking.com's messaging platform, the Booking Assistant merges proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology with Booking.com's already-robust customer service support.

Available to an increasing number of travellers in advance of the busy end-of-year travel season, the Booking Assistant empowers customers to get first-line support for their upcoming bookings, including timely responses to their most common stay-related requests, all through a single, intuitive chat interface. Built entirely in house, the Booking Assistant leads the industry when it comes to quickly identifying and automatically responding to an increasingly broad range of post-booking related questions from travellers, all via their preferred device and platform.

Unlike other chatbots that are only focussed on conversion conversations, one or two specific tasks, or upselling in-stay services, the Booking Assistant chatbot has been built to respond to customers' most commonly asked questions. The chatbot can currently respond to 30% of customers' stay-related questions automatically in less than 5 minutes. If the Booking Assistant has identified a question it can't solve on its own, depending on the nature of the query, it pulls in support from either the Booking.com customer service team or the property, adding their response directly into the conversation.

Read the full release on Booking.com's global media room.

About Booking.com:

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of The Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN), Booking.com now employs more than 15,000 employees in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travellers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR BOOKING.COM:mediarelations@booking.com